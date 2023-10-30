Living in half a room has liberated us from buying things we simply don’t need

I have learnt from living in half a room that you don’t actually need all that much to live - getty

For the past four months, my family and I have been living in half a room. Actually, we started off living in three-quarters of a room – relatively spacious – but as our renovation project has gone on and more problems have been found in the walls of our Victorian terraced home, the space we can safely live in without getting rained on or knocked out by flying debris has got smaller and smaller, until eventually I expect we will be living in the skip outside, under some tarpaulin.

That’s not a bad idea, as it goes. It costs almost as much to hire a skip these days as it does to rent a two-bedroom flat, hence our decision to “live in” during our home renovation, much to the horror of, well, everyone. “You’re living in there,” gasped a neighbour when I bumped into them the other day. To be fair to them, our house definitely wins the Hallowe’en prize this year – no amount of elaborately carved pumpkins or giant spider webs draped over the front garden could compete with the notion of a family actually residing in the creepy skeleton of the falling-down house next door.

I’m not complaining. Oh no! You can’t complain about having building work done during a cost of living crisis, on account of the fact it makes you seem like a spoiled oligarch (I’m not sure any oligarchs live in south London, but you get what I’m trying to say). The one rule of living in a renovation project is: no whingeing. You’ve chosen to live on a building site, unlike the neighbours, who have not chosen to live next to one. Be gracious about the work you are having done, and acknowledge your privilege. This is why there are thousands and thousands of home “Reno” accounts on social media featuring “before” and “after” photos, but relatively few that show you what it was like “during”.

So don’t worry, I’m not going to spend this column moaning about how awful it is to live on a building site. I won’t gripe about the not-so-fine-layer of dust that coats everything, from the floors to your hair. I won’t groan about the music choices of the five builders we now share our home with (seriously: Michael Bolton?), or their habit of smoking in the shell of the kitchen. I shan’t grumble about the time I woke up in the middle of the night to find water pouring through the light fixtures and onto our bed, or the week I was knocked out with Covid and spent five days soaked in sweat, feeling as if the builders were drilling directly into my skull.

'Living like this has been curiously liberating,' says Bryony

Instead, I’ll focus on the positives. The lovely, non-leaking house we will have at the end of it all! The fact that the builders found that rotten bit of the roof and how grateful we are to be able to pay another £5,000 to fix it! The good fortune of only having our hot water cut off twice! The fact that we own a house at all (or part-own it, along with the bank), when there used to be a time I exclusively wrote columns about my fear of never being able to get on the property ladder! This is progress, right? Right ?

In the words of all the best Instagram influencers, I will try to “learn” and “grow” from the experience. And what I have mostly learned from living in half a room is that you don’t actually need all that much to live. You don’t even need an oven – an air fryer really will cover most bases. For a family of three, you only really need four cups, maximum, and so what if two of them are mugs? In what world do we need 16 forks, 16 knives, 16 spoons, and 16 teaspoons? That’s 64 bits of cutlery cluttering up a drawer I don’t have! And when did I last have 16 people round for lunch or dinner? On the 15th of Never, that’s when.

I clearly don’t need a stand mixer, a juicer, and a food processor. I don’t need five differently sized saucepans from Le Creuset, however lovely a wedding gift it was. I don’t need a dishwasher, because it turns out I don’t really need dishes, not when I can eat entirely off paper party plates. I don’t need six coats, 18 pairs of shoes, 21 leopard-print dresses or 16 bras. I only have one pair of breasts, and at my age, nobody’s looking at them anymore.

What else have I realised I don’t need, as our living space gets smaller and dustier and more of our stuff is transported to the storage unit? I don’t need so many books, that’s for sure, and nor do I need to keep every birthday card my daughter has ever received. I don’t need 389 plastic shopping bags, or 23 AAA batteries. I don’t need a huge entanglement of charging cables for devices I no longer own, and I certainly don’t need to keep the boxes those devices once came in.

Living like this has been curiously liberating. It has made me realise that I don’t need quite so much stuff. And “stuff” really is the best way to describe all the detritus that has built up in our house since we moved into it in 2016. The clutter had become so normalised to us that we didn’t even notice it as such – we just thought it was perfectly normal for the kitchen table to be buried under umpteen bits of junk mail we hadn’t got round to throwing in the recycling bin. Now that we’re eating off our laps and washing up our four cups in the bath, we appreciate the kitchen table and wish we hadn’t treated it quite so shoddily.

It’s stopped us, too, from the curse of Buying Things We Simply Don’t Need, which is, I think, the bane of modern life. It used to be that the only place you could find these things was in the Lakeland catalogue – ooh, a spider hoover! – but now they’re one click away on Amazon, one prime delivery away from cluttering up the hallway for a week until you remember you ordered that avocado slicer you will never actually use. Now we no longer have a hallway (it’s been repurposed by the builders to store roof insulation), the useless Amazon packages have had to stop.

We have another two months of living in half a room. I’m inclined to suggest to my husband that we throw everything in the storage unit away and continue this life of self-imposed minimalism. But I tend to collect fanciful ideas in the same way I collect charging cables and old batteries, and so I am pretty sure that not long after the builders have moved out, we will find that the clutter has moved back in. It’s just that this time, we will have an extra loft room to hide it all in.

