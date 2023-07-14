Living in Florida too expensive? Not in these places. See Top 10 least wealthy areas
If you’d like to live in Florida but the housing prices in some areas are way over your budget — we’re looking at you, Florida Keys — some of the lesser-known counties in the state may have what you’re looking for.
A study by SmartAsset ranked the wealth in Florida’s counties by compiling data from the Census Bureau, real estate site Zillow and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
While some areas have scary price tags, others have ones that are more within reach. The counties on this list, smaller and more rural than others in the state, all have median home values less that the the state’s median home value of $326,286.
Here’s the list of counties with, according to SmartAsset, the least wealth:
1. Glades County
Median income: $38,088
Investment income: $20,804
Median home value: $235,335
2. Taylor County
Median income: $43,563
Investment income: $24,074
Median home value: $171,209
3. Hamilton County
Median income: $39,346
Investment income: $26,916
Median home value: $177,420
4. Holmes County
Median income: $41,809
Investment income: $18,255
Median home value: $161,515
5. Madison County
Median income: $39,503
Investment income: $24,856
Median home value: $169,071
6. Dixie County
Median income: $44,287
Investment income: $40,304
Median home value: $180,077
7. Calhoun County
Median income: $38,098
Investment income: $27,705
Median home value: $164,711
8. Hardee County
Median income: $41,395
Investment income: $29,886
Median home value: $201,299
9. Liberty County
Median income: $42,438
Investment income: $11,358
Median home value: $164,392
10. Jackson County
Median income: $43,416
Investment income: $24,477
Median home value: $173,204
