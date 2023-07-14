Living in Florida too expensive? Not in these places. See Top 10 least wealthy areas

If you’d like to live in Florida but the housing prices in some areas are way over your budget — we’re looking at you, Florida Keys — some of the lesser-known counties in the state may have what you’re looking for.

A study by SmartAsset ranked the wealth in Florida’s counties by compiling data from the Census Bureau, real estate site Zillow and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

While some areas have scary price tags, others have ones that are more within reach. The counties on this list, smaller and more rural than others in the state, all have median home values less that the the state’s median home value of $326,286.

Here’s the list of counties with, according to SmartAsset, the least wealth:

1. Glades County

Median income: $38,088

Investment income: $20,804

Median home value: $235,335

2. Taylor County

Median income: $43,563

Investment income: $24,074

Median home value: $171,209

3. Hamilton County

Median income: $39,346

Investment income: $26,916

Median home value: $177,420

4. Holmes County

Median income: $41,809

Investment income: $18,255

Median home value: $161,515

5. Madison County

Median income: $39,503

Investment income: $24,856

Median home value: $169,071

6. Dixie County

Median income: $44,287

Investment income: $40,304

Median home value: $180,077

7. Calhoun County

Median income: $38,098

Investment income: $27,705

Median home value: $164,711

8. Hardee County

Median income: $41,395

Investment income: $29,886

Median home value: $201,299

9. Liberty County

Median income: $42,438

Investment income: $11,358

Median home value: $164,392

10. Jackson County

Median income: $43,416

Investment income: $24,477

Median home value: $173,204

