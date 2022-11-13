Living on the edge, Boston College readies to face Maine

Boston College has shown plenty of resolve in its two games this season.

The Eagles trailed Detroit Mercy by three points with less than a minute to play Friday, but finished the game on a 7-0 run to pull out a 70-66 victory and raise their record to 2-0. It was the second straight come-from-behind win for BC, which trailed by six points with 4:45 left in its opener before it beat Cornell 79-77 on a last-second shot by freshman guard/forward Prince Aligbe.

Next up for the Eagles is a Monday evening home game against Maine (1-1).

The Black Bears opened their season with a 79-66 loss at Nebraska, but won their home opener against NAIA opponent Maine-Fort Kent 90-45 Friday.

Maine's Gedi Juozapaitis, a guard who transferred from Georgia Southern, has made 8 of his 11 3-point attempts this season. He scored a team-high 20 points against Nebraska and tossed in 15 against Maine-Fort Kent.

"I really like this group," Maine coach Chris Markwood told the Bangor Daily News. "I think the upside to this group is high, it's just going to take a little time. I think if we do that, the results will come."

BC junior guard Mason Madsen, a Cincinnati transfer, made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play that gave the Eagles the lead against Detroit Mercy. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford capped the scoring with two free throws with less than two seconds to play.

"He's a shooter," BC coach Earl Grant said of Madsen. "He's been a shooter for most of his life, so usually when he takes one we think he's got a chance to make it."

Madsen finished the Detroit Mercy game with a team-high 18 points. He made five 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Ashton-Langford had 15 points -- all in the second half -- to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

BC was without center Quinten Post (foot) and guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (ankle) for each of its first two games. Aligbe and guard Donald Hand Jr. each left Friday's game with injuries.

--Field Level Media

