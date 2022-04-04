‘Living their best raccoon lives.’ See 3 babies rescued after mom drowns in Florida

Aww. Need to cuten up your timeline?

Three baby raccoons were rescued by firefighters keeping an eye on them in Sanibel early Saturday morning.

The Facebook post from Sanibel Fire Rescue was accompanied by an adorable photo of the trio that were able to fit into the palm of a man’s hand.

The crew fed the kits and cared for them until they were well enough to be transferred to The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), a teaching hospital helping to save wildlife on the island.

After that, the little guys (or gals) will go on to “live out their best raccoon lives,” says the post.

A spokesman for Sanibel Fire Rescue told the Miami Herald Monday that the animals were in dire straits and likely would not have made it had they not been rescued.

Firefighters had first spotted the three last week out in the woods by themselves. Mom had, unfortunately, drowned in a nearby lake.

“We had been watching them for a little bit,” he said of the newborns. “They were tiny and their eyes weren’t even open yet. They wanted food.”