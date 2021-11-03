LiveWire Ergogenics Announces the Formation of the San Luis Obispo Cannabis Growers Alliance

Anaheim, CA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; today announced it has formed the San Luis Obispo Cannabis Growers Alliance.



After over two years of complex and sometimes confusing experiences, coupled with a mixture of support and resistance, Livewire has formed the San Luis Obispo Growers Alliance, SLOGrow.org. The group provides a platform to share experiences, encourage discussion, and create an environment of positive cooperation between Growers and the local communities they call home. SLO Grow aims to advocate sensible cannabis oversight and impact policy for the California central coast at the local, community, and state levels.

The Alliance is a cannabis advocacy group located in the San Luis Obispo area dedicated to the highest ethical, legal, and environmental standards for the region’s cannabis cultivation operations. The Alliance is administered, coordinated, and moderated by Lisa Bugrova, the newly appointed Executive Director of the SLO Grow Alliance.

SLO Grow Alliance Executive Director Lisa Bugrova states, "Along with supporting our alliance members with policy advocacy, project-level support, and compliance guidance, SLO Grow aims to bridge the understanding between growers, regulators, conventional agriculture, and ag-supportive businesses in the area. SLO Grow aims to build a robust advocacy network for the entire industry to encourage the development of local enforcement oversight to one of trust with the industry’s legal operators. Instead of addressing duplicating efforts for different authority regulations, operators should be able to rely more on the comprehensive regulatory framework created by the State for licensing and tracking throughout California. We are committed to ensuring that the Central Coast Growers become a united force and will be able to combine efforts with other growers throughout California to make a positive and lasting impact for their operations and surrounding communities."

SLO Grow will advocate for the ethical and responsible growth of the legal cannabis industry and function as a voice for the rights of the cannabis supply chain in San Luis Obispo, California. The Alliance consists of dedicated members who have a passion for advocating for sensible cannabis oversight and policy. An essential focus of the organization is to educate the public in general and the surrounding communities regarding the science behind medicine and the positive aspects of the industry - including environmental, economic, and sociological impact. At the same time, Slo Grow will connect key stakeholders in the cannabis community throughout the State of California to encourage cooperative communication and the highest levels of professionalism within the legal cannabis industry.

A NETWORK OF GROWERS

The San Luis Obispo Cannabis Growers Alliance advocates for reasonable local cannabis ordinances in SLO county in sync with the State laws and strives to empower growers and their communities through education and assistance with their interaction with the appropriate authorities. The Alliance provides resources for those interested in entering the heavily regulated marketplace while providing opportunities at events that foster team-building among members. The group believes that the impact of the Alliance will be more significant than any individual or company on their own. Years of negative cannabis propaganda have created an environment where cannabis professionals must now inform and educate the authorities and public on the facts and protect our industry's rights.

SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH RESPONSIBLE CANNABIS POLICY

Cannabis is making its mark on the agriculture industry. Legalization has paved the way for legal cannabis operators to openly begin working together to continue legitimizing our industry as one that is not bound by the false representation of the past but supported by undisputed studies about healthcare, public safety, and environmental and economic impact.

ABOUT THE SLO GROW ALLIANCE

The professionals within our Slo Grow network have gone through the process – and in some cases, multiple times. You will find the help you need from essential tips along the way to often more profound help and guidance. We will assist in overcoming unique challenges and ensure that our industry is well-positioned within the agricultural community by working together and operating at the highest standards. Successful and sustainable growth is always in balance with its environment. Using the highest quality genetics and premium soil blends will ensure a bountiful crop and profitable operations while displaying the utmost respect for our environment. Members have access to benefits such as compliance assistance, industry consultants, marketing & branding, and even fluid engineers with a vast network of professionals involved. We encourage and welcome you to get involved at www.slogrow.org

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand via its affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

