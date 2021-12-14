LiveWire Ergogenics Affiliate Company Makana Ola Farms Receives State Approval for Cannabis Cultivation in Humboldt California

Anaheim, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special-purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and adult-use in California, announced today that its affiliate company Makana Ola Farms in Humboldt, CA has received its cannabis cultivation license from Department of Cannabis Control in California.



As earlier reported, LiveWire had entered a Letter of Intent to acquire a minority equity position of Makana Ola Farms based on certain legal, licensing, and financial milestones. Now that Makana Ola has received its State license and is fully operational, the Company has entered a definitive agreement, which requires the issuance of ten million restricted shares of Livewire Ergogenics. This acquisition will add an exceptional cultivation facility to LiveWire’s portfolio of carefully selected companies dedicated to cultivating environmentally sustainable sun-grown and handcrafted cannabis. Livewire has entered into a marketing and management agreement with Makana Ola and will begin an aggressive marketing and branding campaign for the products grown at the farm to give the farm access to the broad California distribution network.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics, states, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Jason Spain and his Makana Ola team even further. The Makana Ola Farms’ team of expert growers has been crucial in getting the Estrella River Farms operation on Estrella Ranch up and running in record time and delivering the first-acre harvest to market as promised during the last few weeks. With the addition of Makana Ola Farms, we are expanding our family of companies and accelerating revenue generation on our path to profitability.”

Jason Spain of Makana Ola Farms said, "We are excited that we have crossed this final hurdle of the State permit and are now ready for full operation. With Makana Ola, we have created a healthy environment that we will carefully maintain and treat with the proper respect. Our family is humbled and grateful for the assistance and guidance of LiveWire.”

Story continues

LiveWire plans to utilize the intense experience gathered in the legal and environmental maze of the California cannabis sector during the last two years to expand its business further beyond its current operation. Management will evaluate new real estate properties that may qualify to be permitted for additional production sites and consider strategic alliances and partnerships as viable under its strict operational rules. The Company will pursue this strategy economically to accelerate growth further, generate solid revenue, and increase profits moving forward.

About Makana Ola Farms

The Makana Ola Farms is a 40-acre parcel with a 9,900 sqft cultivation area located in the heart of Humboldt County in Northern California with sufficient water and electricity facilities. Processing, including drying and curing, occurs within a 560-square-foot structure, with further trimming and packaging executed offsite at a licensed processing facility. Makana Ola is a guarded secret of proper marijuana horticulture quietly grown amongst the giant redwoods. Cannabis has been an integral part of the Humboldt culture for decades. Growing organic cannabis for a living is a local tradition practiced and handed down from generation to generation, always with a clear focus to reduce environmental impact and generate the smallest carbon footprint possible.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities for producing cannabis-based products and establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit http://www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to https://stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics

LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS

1600 North Kraemer Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92806

714-740-5144

www.livewireergogenics.com

info@livewireergogenics.com MARKET AWARENESS

Stockwatchindex, LLC

442-287-8059

www.stockwatchindex.com

info@stockwatchindex.com LIVEWIRE INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tristan Cavato

(805) 835-2415

ir@livewireergogenics.com

info@livewireergogenics.com



