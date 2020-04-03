Livestreaming schedule: music, art, literature and events from Australia and beyond

Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

• 19 April: Think Inc will launch Outside the Box, an ongoing live event series, with spoken-word artist Luka Lesson. His event, Building Resilience: A Poet’s Guide, is a half-day livestream presentation and workshop on poetry and storytelling.

• Ongoing: OK it’s not quite live-streaming, but the Sydney Opera House has launched a new digital initiative, From our House to Yours. Free videos will be uploaded daily (between Wednesdays and Sundays), with a broad mix of content. Now showing: performances from Missy Higgins and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, an in-conversation event with the author and advocate Chanel Miller, and a writers’ room panel with Dan Harmon and Josh Thomas.

Dance and fitness

• 3 April: Born to Boogie Dance Connections are hosting Boogie @ Home, an hour-long all-in Facebook livestream dance class. Last week, they had more than 2,000 join in.

• Ongoing: After a successful Facebook Live trial, Retrosweat’s Shannon Dooley is taking her 80s-style aerobics dance class digital, with paid classes via Zoom. Sign up via Scout Pilates and the MindBody app, and you’ll be sent a Zoom link before the start of class.

• Daily: The Sydney performance artist Betty Grumble is hosting a daily Grumble Boogie session, a fun lo-fi dance hour at 10am on Facebook Live. It’s free to tune in, but donations are appreciated.

Music and dance

• 4 & 5 April: Livestreaming Australian music festival Isol-Aid is back on this weekend! From midday to midnight on Saturday and Sunday, watch 74 artists – including Bad // Dreems, San Cisco, Brendan Maclean, John Butler, Emily Wurramurra and Jack Colwell – play 20-minute sets from their homes on Instagram Live, before they pass you over to the next act. It’s a fundraiser for Support Act, and a wonderful way to weekend.

• 26 May: The 2020 Apra Music awards will still go ahead in late May, moving from Sydney’s ICC to a worldwide live stream. Full details are yet to be released, but the awards will stick to a format of presenters, winners and live performances, curated by the music director Kate Miller-Heidke.

• Ongoing: The bars of Chapel Street have pledged to keep the party alive during these uncertain times. Both OneSixOne and Reveller’s Bar are livestreaming DJ sets on Friday and Saturday nights, while Poof Doof unleashes Poof Doof Direct via Facebook Live from 9pm on Fridays.

• Ongoing: TikTok has launched its first live stream series, #HappyAtHome, which takes place at 11am AEDT each day (so: this one’s not for everyone), and will feature names like Alicia Keys, Tyra Banks, Jason DeRulo, Dr Phil and Bill Nye. Check here for more info and lineup details.

• Ongoing: If classical music is your bag, our UK colleagues have a rolling list of “quarantine soirees” being updated daily. It features information about on-demand opera and archival recordings from some of the world’s most high-profile performing arts companies and performers, including New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the London Symphony Orchestra and the beloved cellist/activist Yo-Yo Ma.

Theatre and cabaret

• 6 April: Melbourne’s peer-presented performing arts awards, the Green Room awards, will go ahead as an online presentation from 7pm. Hosted by performers Otto and Astrid, with presenter Rob Meldrum, the awards will go live via a series of YouTube clips.

Film

• Ongoing: Get meta with Australian Centre for the Moving Image. The ACMI is launching weekly Metastreams that allow you to sync up with distant friends and stream films together, such as Jafar Panahi’s The White Balloon and Offsite. New films will be announced each Tuesday. From 27 March, keep an eye on the centre’s YouTube channel for free twice-weekly workshops on topics such as screenwriting and what makes a good factual story.

Visual art

• 6 April – ongoing: The Biennale of Sydney will officially move online from next week, turning its 22nd edition, Nirin, into a digital program. The multiplatform experience will include artists taking over the Biennale’s IGTV, livestream watch parties, recipe cook-ups, podcasts and playlists. Full details will be made available via the website.

• 1-17 May: Head On photo festival in Sydney will move online, with webinars and online events. The full program will be announced in April.

• Ongoing: The National Gallery of Victoria has released a whole trove of resources online, with everything from exhibition-themed downloadable kids’ activity books to coding guides for creating Space Invaders-themed controllers at home. The Open House: Tromoramix for Kids exhibition includes an iPad app that lets you create sharable stop-motion animations, and teachers can even book in virtual excursions for their classes. Top Arts Hub offers plenty of resources for VCE students, and Drop by Drawing, a four-part series of virtual drawing classes, begins via the NGV Channel on 5 April.

• Ongoing: South Australia’s interactive and immersive museum MOD. launches its first online exhibition Life Interrupted. The launch party was livestreamed on 26 March and will be available online indefinitely, with performances from Jzuk and Jacob Whitelock, and curation talks.

• Ongoing: Digital art platform The Exhibit is currently showcasing a number of online exhibitions from both local and international artists. Explore Chromaesthesia by UK artist Dex Hannon, or browse the full range of exhibitions available.

• Ongoing: Our colleagues in the UK have compiled this very handy guide to the best virtual museums and art gallery tours – including the Natural History Museum and National Gallery in London, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Musée d’Orsay in Paris and South Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Literature

• 14 April: The Stella prize – celebrating Australian women’s writing – will be announced via a live stream on Tuesday 17 April at 8pm (AEST), which will be co-hosted on the Guardian. The announcement features guest speaker Julia Gillard; here is the shortlist.

• 9 May: Yarra Valley writers festival in Victoria will be livestreamed. Online viewing tickets will go on sale in early April.

• Ongoing: The Australian writer Kirsten Krauth has created the Facebook group Writers Go Forth. Launch. Promote. Party for writers whose publicity tours and in-store events for new-release books have been cancelled. The group is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for authors announcing the details of virtual Q&As and readings through Facebook and Instagram Live.

Other online hubs and events

• 9 April: Join Sydney yogi Kate Kendall for Flow After Dark, a silent yoga disco live stream event with the ambitious goal of joining 10,000 yoga lovers globally. The 90-minute event starts at 7pm (AEST), tickets are $10 and will go towards the staff members of Kendall’s Flow Athletic studio.

• 15 April: Fancy yourself a family detective? The National Library of Australia will host a free webinar on how to decode old family photographs, and to search the library’s collections to learn more about the past. Join in from 1pm and learn tips on how to identify important visual clues and translate them into valuable knowledge.

• Ongoing: ClassBento is turning its popular craft classes into live stream workshops, capped at 10 people, and including a craft box with all requisite materials delivered to your door. Classes start from $45, and can teach you a range of new skills including indigo shibori dyeing, watercolour painting and how to make soy wax candles.

• Take a tourist-free walk through some Victoria’s most popular exhibitions via Melbourne Museum at Home. Google Maps lets you explore rooms including the “Wild: Amazing animals in a changing world room”, with quite good zooming capabilities. The whole website is packed with excellent resources for kids, including Scienceworks at Home, with explainer videos and theme-based learning.

• The music industry professional Cherie Hu has created a Virtual Music Events Directory – a round-up of upcoming performances around the world and a guide for musicians and other performing artists who want to take their work online.

Animals

• Ongoing: Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has launched Taronga TV, with animal live cams, chats with the keepers, and a behind-the-scenes look at the animal hospital. Tune in to watch penguin keeper Liv patiently give the resident crew of fairy penguins exactly one pilchard each.

• Ongoing: Zoos Victoria has launched Animal House, a selection of (so far) four live feeds from its animal enclosures in Melbourne and Werribee zoos. Watch the giraffes munch their way through the afternoon, see the penguins get fed (or a naughty seagull steal a pilchard), coo over the sleepy snow leopard cubs or the lions lolling about in the sun.

• Ongoing: For those in the US – or those simply up late at night everywhere else – the Smithsonian national zoo in Washington DC has set up live feeds of its lion enclosure, giant pandas troop, elephants and … naked mole rats. All creatures great and small, etc.

• Ongoing: The most joyful animal live feed on the internet must be Monterey Bay Aquarium’s sea otter cam. Watch the otters frolick and swim about, blissfully free of concerns about coronavirus or global economic meltdown.

• Are you livestreaming in the arts and culture space? This list is a work in progress compiled from Australia. Please send details of your event to Stephanie Convery (email stephanie.convery@theguardian.com with the subject line: CULTURE LIVESTREAM or tweet @gingerandhoney) if you’d like your event added here.