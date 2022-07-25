Livestock Monitoring Market Poised to Reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2030; Milk Harvesting Management Segment Will Likely Dominate the Market Share - The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing number of poultry, dairy, and swine farms worldwide is the opportunity factor for livestock monitoring market growth.

Newark, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2021 to USD 9.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increase in cattle population coupled with the increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology are anticipated to expand the demand for the livestock monitoring enterprise during the projection period. Moreover, the growing numbers of dairy farms, technological innovations leading to data-driven decisions, and the incidences of zoonotic diseases among livestock are also helping to propel market growth. However, the lack of skilled experts in emerging economies, capital investment, and environmental issues are restraining factors of market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development of cattle for health monitoring solutions is an opportunity for market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12804

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global livestock monitoring market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• For example, in March 2021, GEA Company launched DairyNet, that is a farm and new herd management solution, and it would be accessible for consumption amidst the GEA DairyRobot R9500.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the livestock monitoring market is driven by the raised adoption of IoT allowed devices for real-time monitoring. Further, the growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection among animals and the ever-increasing demand for dairy & meat products worldwide also help to drive market growth. Moreover, the high penetration of the internet of things (IoT) is the market growth trend. Thus, the loT technology is anticipated to significantly enhance the farming & livestock enterprise and meet food demand. Additionally, in livestock monitoring, innovative loT-based technology & applications are executed to raise operating performance, optimize returns, and decrease loss by collecting data on the cattle in data analytics, real-time, and control mechanisms. Furthermore, the increasing awareness concerning animal nutrition, genetic breeding, and milk harvesting is expected to drive market growth. However, the necessities for remote livestock monitoring also drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2030

Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR

7.9%

2030 Value Projection

USD 13.4 Billion

Base Year

2021

Nutricosmetics Market Size in 2021

USD 6.8 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

135

Segments covered

Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application

Nutricosmetics Market Growth Drivers

Costumers' inclination towards natural products

Increasing demand in the healthcare sector

Key Findings

• In 2021, the feeding management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.27% and market revenue of 0.61 billion.

The application segment is divided into heat detection monitoring, health monitoring management, milk harvesting management, heat stress management, sorting and weighing management, and feeding management. In 2021, the feeding management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.27% and market revenue of 0.61 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for dairy & meat products globally. Further, by 2030, the milk harvesting management segment will likely dominate the market due to the enormous scope for expansion with significant corporate investments.

• In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.13% and revenue of 1.24 billion.

The offering segment is divided into services, software, and hardware. In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.13% and revenue of 1.24 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of livestock monitoring solutions on large farms.

• In 2021, the cattle segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.18% and market revenue of 0.82 billion.

The livestock type segment comprises poultry, cattle, equine, swine, and others. In 2021, the cattle segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.18% and market revenue of 0.82 billion. This growth is attributed to the risen adoption of livestock monitoring solutions that facilitate automatic data capture. Further, by 2030, the poultry segment will likely dominate the market due to the high daily consumption of poultry products.

Pre Book - Livestock Monitoring Market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12804/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Livestock Monitoring Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global livestock monitoring industry, with a market share of 49.35% and a market value of around 1.49 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the livestock monitoring market due to the presence of key regional participants. Moreover, the high investment in animal health care prices helps drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 15.17% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the subsequent increase in demand for meat and dairy products and the efficient interpretation of data offered by software platforms & mobile applications. Also, the rising government expenditure on the healthcare sector and the rapid proliferation of manufacturing installations in emerging nations like India & China are helping boost market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising penetration of IoT in animal monitoring applications is also driving the market growth in this region.

Request for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12804

Key players operating in the global livestock monitoring market are:

• Boumatic
• Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health)
• Nedap N.V.
• Delaval
• Cowmanager B.V.
• Afimilk Ltd.
• Herdinsights (Subsidiary of Datamars)
• Engs Systems
• Smaxtec Animal Care GmbH
• Zoetis
• Sum-It Computer Systems
• Dairymaster
• Cainthus
• Serket
• Vas
• Fullwood Packo
• Gallagher Group Limited
• Moocall
• Stellapps Technologies
• Connecterra B.V.
• Hokofarm Group
• Icerobotics
• Faromatics
• Cowlar
• Sensaphone

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global livestock monitoring market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Livestock Monitoring Market by Application:

• Heat Detection Monitoring
• Health Monitoring Management
• Milk Harvesting Management
• Heat Stress Management
• Sorting and Weighing Management
• Feeding Management

Global Livestock Monitoring Market by Offering:

• Services
• Software
• Hardware

Global Livestock Monitoring Market by Livestock Type:

• Poultry
• Cattle
• Equine
• Swine
• Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12804

About the report:

The global livestock monitoring market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633 
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Time has come for World Athletics to budge from its outmoded policy on false starts

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. What can you do in one one-thousandth of a second? Voluntarily, I mean. Hang up on a robocall? Block a forex/crypto grifter's follow request on Instagram? Hit "don't recommend channel" when YouTube's algorithm serves up a Joe Rogan/Jordan Peterson collaboration? Many of us could make many of those decisions in a flash, but not in .001 seconds. In the real

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Italian stars show off their skills as Toronto FC hammers Charlotte FC

    Toronto FC fans showed Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne a lot of love in their MLS debut Saturday. And the Italian newcomers repaid them in spades. Bernardeschi scored one goal and set up another and Insigne collected a stylish assist as Toronto celebrated its new Italian star power with a 4-0 romp over expansion Charlotte FC. "It felt pretty special, to be honest," said Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. "A really really big night," added captain Michael Bradley. "You could feel it driving