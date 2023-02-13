Livestock grazing is preventing the return of rainforests to the UK and Ireland

Emma Garnett, Researcher in the Health Behaviours Team, University of Oxford
·4 min read

A few years back, the president of the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales wrote a defence of the meat industry after a BBC documentary criticised its environmental impact. “British farmers do not clear rainforest to make way for beef and lamb production,” she wrote. “British meat does not come from the ashes of the Amazon.”

Many believe this but unfortunately it isn’t quite true. For one thing, livestock production in the UK and Ireland is still linked to rainforests abroad since chickens, pigs and cows are often fed imported soybeans. Brazil is the world’s largest soybean exporter, and much of its crop is grown on deforested land.

Many people might also be surprised to learn that Ireland and western regions of Great Britain are home to rainforests: temperate forests sometimes called Celtic or Atlantic rainforests. And, like their tropical counterparts, UK and Irish rainforests are threatened by grazing livestock, particularly deer and sheep.

Fragmented forests

Only a tiny and fragmented area of UK and Irish rainforest remains. As the Woodland Trust reports, it “has suffered long-term declines through clearances, chronic overgrazing, and conversion to other uses”.

I’ve found in Twitter discussions that people will argue the treeless state of much of Britain’s National Parks is “natural”, but that’s not the case. When fences are put up and grazing is excluded, trees and vegetation quickly recover.

To protect nature we do need to minimise further deforestation. However, we also need to restore what we have lost. We’re used to viewing present-day tree clearing as deforestation, and we now need to view activities that prevent forests naturally regenerating as deforestation too.

Small woodland on hillside
Small woodland on hillside

Grazing livestock have huge land footprints

Most of the UK and Ireland’s grass-fed cows and sheep are on land that might otherwise be temperate rainforest – arable crops tend to prefer drier conditions. However, even if there were no livestock grazing in the rainforest zone – and these areas were threatened by other crops instead – livestock would still pose an indirect threat due to their huge land footprint. You need around 35 times more land to get 100g of protein from lamb than you do from peas, beans and other pulses.

Graph of land use by different forms of protein
Graph of land use by different forms of protein

Rainforest and livestock grazing are therefore competing for space. The UK and Ireland have some of the lowest forest cover in Europe at 13% and 11% respectively, and only one-tenth of this is natural rather than planted. Eating less meat and more plants means your diet has a smaller land footprint, which means more space for woods and rainforests to return.

Yes, grasslands in the British Isles with low levels of grazing can be important ecosystems for wildflowers and insects, but this is not what most grazing land is like. Grassland nature reserves managed for nature and not farming, such as Martin Down in Hampshire, have trees and shrubs – in the spring and summer the air is filled with birdsong and the ground with butterflies and orchids. They are a far cry from the intensively grazed fields and hillsides which resemble billiard tables and make up too much of the UK and Ireland’s grasslands.

Orange butterfly on flower
Orange butterfly on flower

Eating meat off well-managed nature reserves is arguably fine for nature and climate – but such tiny amounts are produced from these systems that meat consumption would have to plummet far beyond current reduction targets.

Furthermore, most British grass-fed cows are still fed crops on top of their staple grass. They typically have a larger arable land footprint per 100g than British legumes, and a massively larger footprint once you factor in their grazing land.

Bar graph
Bar graph

There is important on-farm biodiversity which needs to be supported, but this mustn’t be at the expense of conserving and restoring unfarmed ecosystems – which most (but not all) species prefer.

The UK and Ireland are some of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. And grazing is the most common land use – the vast majority of grass-fed livestock are harming not benefitting nature.

British and Irish rainforests are moving up the public consciousness thanks to campaigners such as Guy Shrubsole and Eoghan Daltun. People are increasingly aware of the climate impact of meat, but there is still less discussion about its large land footprint and how that harms nature and biodiversity. This will need to change if the world is to achieve recent commitments made at the biodiversity-focused COP15 summit to protect and restore nature.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Emma Garnett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Runaway February thaw threatens records across Ontario

    Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens in southern Ontario

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • Electric vehicle batteries require precious minerals. That old cellphone may be the solution

    Luxury brand Audi recently partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup, to collect rechargeable batteries found in everyday consumer devices -- phones, hearing aides, electric toothbrushes and video game controllers. At least 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. have so far opted into the burgeoning program, with more expected to join in the coming months. Devices dropped off at dealerships are shipped to Redwood's Nevada facilities for the sorting, recycling and remanufacturing of cobalt and lithium -- two minerals required for EV battery production.

  • 'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

    When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count." The deer population has exploded in the southwestern Nova Scotia town. Officials are now looking to get concrete numbers

  • Trapped teen rescued six days after quake in Turkey

    STORY: The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries.Video released by the Turkish energy ministry shows miners taking 17-year-old Asya Nur Oksuz out from under the rubble and carrying her on a stretcher away from the area.

  • Asteroid lights up sky above English Channel

    People spotted the 1m space rock streaking across the sky in the early hours of Monday morning.

  • Seven-month old baby rescued from under Turkey rubble after 140 hours

    Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.

  • Canada promises Indigenous partnerships, 10 new marine conservation areas as international oceans summit kicks off

    Canada is promising to establish 10 new federal marine protected areas as IMPAC5, a global summit on ocean conservation, kicks off Friday in Vancouver. The goal is critical to the federal government’s 30x30 pledge to protect 30 per cent of Canada’s waters and lands by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, said federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. “Protecting marine ecosystems in Canada is a critical nature-based solution to the dual challenge of biodiversity loss and climate ch

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • The Future Is Bright For Pink Hydrogen

    As support for nuclear energy grows, pink hydrogen has the potential to climb rapidly, increasing the volume of low-emissions hydrogen production around the world.

  • Twenty-five sea turtles recover in Israel after being saved from severe winter storm

    Twenty-five sea turtles have been safely rescued in Israel after being injured in a severe winter storm.The animals were brought to the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Mikhmoret, Israel, a facility that provides treatment and rehabilitation to turtles.Source: SWNS

  • New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

    Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights.

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.

  • Sadiq Khan accused of ‘using nonsense air pollution data to support Ulez’

    Sadiq Khan has been accused of using “nonsense” data on air pollution deaths to support his expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in the capital.