Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again

Buy a house sight unseen and you never quite know what you’re in for.

So it was last May, when Levi Heacock, 33, and his wife, obstetrician Megan Ansbro — moving from California with their infant twins, Hugo and Henry — paid $330,000 for a gorgeous, five-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house on leafy Coleridge Road in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

“We got really lucky,” said Heacock, who works for the U.S. Department of Energy. “It actually sold in a day, and there were 20 offers.”

Except only after the sale went through, Heacock said, did the sellers (Bernard and Catherine Harrigan) tell them, oh, by the way, you happen to be moving into the boyhood home of Super Bowl champions Travis and Jason Kelce, Cleveland Heights athletic legends who, fast-forward to 2023, will become the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

“Kinda cool,” Heacock thought. Except, just so happens, he is a fan of another team, and it’s not even the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m actually a Broncos fan,” he said, and has been one since he was a boy watching two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback John Elway rule Denver’s Mile High Stadium, as Heacock put it, “slinging the rock in the ’90s.”

Heights High yearbook photos of Jason Kelce, left, and Travis Kelce. Jason graduated in 2006; Travis in 2008.

Town pride is town pride. The Heights was a major influence on the Kelces. So this week, Heacock and Ansbro bought and hung both a Chiefs flag and Eagles flag outside their front door, although, Heacock said, he could not in good conscience root for the Chiefs.

“Travis has caused us a lot of heartache over the past decade or so,” he said.

About the house: The couple love it.

Cuyahoga County records show that mom, Donna Kelce, bought the 1916 house for $138,900 in June 1994 when Travis was 4 and Jason was 6. Standout athletes at Cleveland Heights High School, Jason played football, hockey and lacrosse. Travis played four sports: football, hockey, basketball and baseball. Both brothers are members of the Heights Hall of Fame.

The Kelces sold the home in 2016 for $179,000 to the Harrigans, who then sold it to Ansbro and Heacock, who moved in last August. Houses have their personality, Heacock, said, their own energy.

“Some houses you go into,” Heacock said, “and you’re like, ‘Oh, this feels a little weird.’ This one, I don’t know, it probably sounds generic: You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”