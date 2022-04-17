‘Lives will be at stake’: SC lawmakers failed to fully fund 988 suicide hotline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin Byrd
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jennifer Butler
    American basketball player

South Carolina had nearly two years to prepare for the national roll out of 988, a new three-digit number that people will soon be able to call during a mental health emergency.

But as Jennifer Piver looked out at the empty workstations inside South Carolina’s only local call center for the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, she worried about all the calls that will go unanswered when that new number goes live on July 16.

Piver worries mainly because state leaders have declined to fully fund the resources needed to successfully implement the new hotline, leaving her organization unable to hire and train the staff needed for the anticipated uptick in demand as a result of this reimagined Lifeline.

“There’s a lot of hope in those empty seats,” said Piver, the executive director of the Greenville nonprofit that, until recently, was so cash-strapped that it didn’t have a dedicated call space of its own and, instead, took calls from inside a church basement. “If we can just fill them up, that hope can be extended to the people who are calling us, to the people who are in need.”

Right now, when someone in South Carolina calls the 11-digit Lifeline number (1-800-273-8255), the phones ring at Mental Health America of Greenville County. About eight out of every 10 calls were answered here last month.

And in 2020, about 41% of the 29,856 calls made to the Lifeline from South Carolina were answered by an operator in-state.

But without additional state funding for this call center, Piver predicts about eight out of 10 calls from South Carolinians in crisis will go unanswered by someone in their home state.

The local calls that don’t get answered here, Piver said, will be rerouted to backup call centers in other states, where South Carolinians could have to wait longer to feel heard and get the help they are seeking during an emergency.

That matters because the trained volunteers and staff who answer the phones at the South Carolina call center not only know the region where people are calling from, but they also know the resources available to them, like mobile crisis teams. Advocates say those crisis teams can help end a reliance on emergency rooms and reduce the number of interventions by armed law enforcement officials when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.

South Carolina mental health officials predict the new easy-to-remember number, which is being pitched as the 911 for mental health emergencies, will only drive more callers to the Lifeline.

Matt Taylor, the director of network development for the Greenville-based call center, said call-takers there are expecting to receive anywhere between 6 million and 12 million calls, chats and texts within the first year of the 988 transition.

“But resources are only as good as how well they’re funded and how often they’re able to be used,” said Jennifer Butler, a program manager at the Office of Suicide Prevention for the S.C. Department Mental Health.

“I think there’s a misconception that 988 is funded by the federal government, or that this entire time that our one call center has stable funding, and they haven’t,” Butler said.

This chart, provided by the Mental Health America of Greenville County, shows the answer rates at South Carolina&#x002019;s only crisis call center. Conservative estimates project the call center could see anywhere from four to 10 times more calls as a result of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline&#x002019;s new 988 number.
This chart, provided by the Mental Health America of Greenville County, shows the answer rates at South Carolina’s only crisis call center. Conservative estimates project the call center could see anywhere from four to 10 times more calls as a result of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new 988 number.

‘Seconds, minutes, everything counts’

Conservative estimates project the South Carolina call center could see anywhere from four to 10 times more calls as a result of the Lifeline’s new 988 number.

While the call center — located on the ground floor of a new building off Greenville’s Industrial Drive — is equipped to handle some 200,000 calls a year, Piver said the nonprofit lacks the funding it needs to hire and train additional crisis intervention specialists who take the calls.

Right now, Mental Health America of Greenville County has just shy of 22 employees, Piver said.

To meet the moderate uptick in call, chat and text volume of 49,000 more calls and 33,000 chats and texts, Piver said she’s going to need 105.5 full-time employees.

And based on recent public health data, South Carolina’s needs when it comes to suicide prevention are especially great.

“In South Carolina in 2020, every 23 minutes someone walked into a South Carolina emergency room and reported having mental health trauma. Every 22 minutes that year, someone was brought to the emergency room with suicidal ideation,” Butler said. “Every 77 minutes in 2020, an individual came into the emergency room after an attempt. And those numbers actually were down.”

“South Carolina’s suicide death numbers went up in 2020, whereas across our country they went down,” Butler said.

And last year, more than 26,000 calls from the suicide crisis hotline were routed to Mental Health America of Greenville County.

“Lives will be at stake,” said Dennis Gillian, the executive director of Half a Sorrow Foundation who also used to work as a liaison for the Office of Suicide Prevention at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. “For someone in crisis, you know, seconds, minutes, everything counts.”

Further exacerbating concerns about the state’s preparedness for this shift is a piece of legislation that will take effect in South Carolina exactly 15 days before the roll out of the new 988 number.

“The need is just tremendous,” said Bill Lindsey, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in South Carolina. “Even as a nonprofit, at my organization, our phone’s been ringing off the hook the past two years. It’s just gone up with the need for not only suicide prevention, but mental health assistance.”

The funding gap

Lawmakers recognized the importance of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline when it passed the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act last year.

The legislation, which goes into effect July 1, will require public and charter schools that serve students from grades seven through 12, as well public and private colleges and universities, to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other crisis resources on student identification cards this upcoming academic year.

Butler said it was only the second piece of legislation South Carolina has ever passed to specifically address suicide prevention.

In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health, saying its members were “caring for young people with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality that will have lasting impacts on them, their families, their communities, and all of our futures.”

Already, Butler confirmed, some schools in South Carolina have gone ahead and printed the 10-digit Lifeline number on their student ID cards because, “they saw the need.”

Piver said one of those schools was in Greenville County.

“And within 24 hours of the first day of school, we rescued a middle school student from suicide,” she said.

The impact that this legislation could have on the 988 number was not factored into the estimates provided by Vibrant, the administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but it is weighing heavily on the minds of mental health professionals who applaud the legislation but worry about not being able to deliver for adolescents in crisis.

Repeated attempts to reach Lexington County Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy for comment for this story, given her role as the bill’s lead sponsor and a key member of the Senate finance committee, were not successful by press deadline.

Additionally, in his executive budget, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged lawmakers to spend $5.5 million for the S.C. Department of Mental Health to establish a second suicide crisis hotline , citing the roll out of the new 988 number by name.

The funding also would support 50 mobile crisis clinicians who would cover all 46 counties in South Carolina along with call center staffing, infrastructure for the crisis center and other recurring operating expenses.

Lawmakers didn’t do it.

And when mental health officials appeared before a Senate Finance subcommittee hearing earlier this month to ask for a budget proviso — a one-year law included in the state’s budget — that would provide $1.5 million to Mental Health America of Greenville County, they were unsuccessful.

Earlier this week, Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee, the president of the Senate who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, announced that lawmakers would be recommending $1.3 million to be spent for the establishment of a second call center.

When asked why the committee’s request did not include the full $5.5 million, Alexander said it’s because it will probably take multiple years to build out the facility.

“It’s going to take more than one year to do what needs to be done from that standpoint. But this is a good faith effort for us to move forward in addressing the 988 system,” Alexander said.

He continued, “We’re doing a lot to help really, with the capacity for mental health and a lot of a lot of different areas of making sure that services are being provided throughout the state. So that will be an initiative that will be a multi-year (effort) as well, too. We’re very supportive of what needs to be done but it’s just going to take more than one year to get it across.”

However, mental health experts say any funding at this point, while welcome, might have come too late for the impending July roll out of the 988 number due to the time needed for development and certification of the center.

Meanwhile, nothing has been allocated for South Carolina’s only operational call center, which is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network of nearly 200 local and state-funded crisis centers across the country.

“Well, it’s my understanding that they need an additional call center,” Alexander said when asked why the money wasn’t instead shifted to the existing call center that is facing a critical need right now. “So this is for that infrastructure and that additional call center, so this is to complement the work that’s already being done at the Greenville center.”

Even if she had money to hire staff, Piver noted employees would still need to undergo weeks of training before they can start taking calls. She sighed on the phone when asked about the budget requests that have gone unanswered for the call center in Greenville.

“We’ve just been duct taping this together for so long,” Piver said.

To put an end to short-term funding solutions, Lindsey said he would like to see South Carolina consider charging a small fee on people’s phone bills to support 988 similar to the fees charged on phone bills now for 911 services.

But Lindsey said the political will in the State House was just not there this year to even consider such a measure, saying one state senator ended their conversation about the idea by telling him, bluntly, “Don’t bring up the word fee.”

“This year is an election year. That’s another downside to the legislative process, but this needs to happen,” he said of the funding for 988 moving forward. “It’s not much, it’s probably a few pennies on the dollar but, boy, would it sustain what we’re doing? Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, the phones at the call center in Greenville keep ringing.

Reporter Joe Bustos contributed to this story from Columbia, S.C.

Volunteers and certified staff listen to people in need at Mental Health America of Greenville County, the only crisis center in South Carolina that will be taking calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The national hotline will adopt a shorter 3-digit 988 number this summer, and experts are predicting an uptick in calls as a result.
Volunteers and certified staff listen to people in need at Mental Health America of Greenville County, the only crisis center in South Carolina that will be taking calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The national hotline will adopt a shorter 3-digit 988 number this summer, and experts are predicting an uptick in calls as a result.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?