'All lives have equal worth': Macron urges Israel to protect civilians at Gaza aid conference

French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference on Thursday with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians as it fights Hamas, saying “all lives have equal worth” and that fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.”

The gathering in Paris brought together officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations, with the aim of providing urgent aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip that is being pounded by Israel in its war against Hamas. Israeli authorities weren't invited but have been informed of the talks, Macron's office said.

Macron reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s operations. He said that by attacking Israel on Oct. 7, Hamas “shouldered the responsibility for exposing Palestinians to terrible consequences,” and he again defended Israel’s right to defend itself.

But Macron also stressed that civilians must be protected. "It’s absolutely essential. It is non-negotiable,” he said.

“All lives have equal worth and there are no double standards for those of us with universal and humanist values,” he said.

“Fighting terrorism can never be carried out without rules. Israel knows that. The trap of terrorism is for all of us the same: giving in to violence and renouncing our values," he added.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

🔴 Live: Israeli military says it has secured a Hamas ‘stronghold’ in Gaza

Can the Palestinian Authority lead a post-Hamas Gaza Strip?

Macron vows France will 'do everything' for release of Hamas hostages in Gaza