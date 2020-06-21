Liverpool's Sadio Mané forgets to take 'Black Lives Matter' knee before kickoff (video)

Liverpool's Sadio Mané jogs back to the midfield line after everyone else took a knee before Sunday's Merseyside derby. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Premier League teams have been taking a knee before kickoff in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Liverpool and Everton did the same on Sunday. It just took Sadio Mané a bit longer than everyone else.

As the other players dropped to a knee, Mané took off running from the midfield line, seeming to think the game was actually starting. Once he realized his error, he jogged back and took a knee as well.

Watch the moment around the 1-minute mark:

And here it is from another angle:

And we are off - after a fallse start from Sadio Mané @Everton v @LFC pic.twitter.com/zGe5hwqvWt — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 21, 2020

No doubt it was an innocent mistake. Ended up more entertaining than the actual Merseyside derby, anyway.

