Liverpool's Sadio Mané forgets to take 'Black Lives Matter' knee before kickoff (video)
Premier League teams have been taking a knee before kickoff in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Liverpool and Everton did the same on Sunday. It just took Sadio Mané a bit longer than everyone else.
As the other players dropped to a knee, Mané took off running from the midfield line, seeming to think the game was actually starting. Once he realized his error, he jogged back and took a knee as well.
Watch the moment around the 1-minute mark:
And here it is from another angle:
And we are off - after a fallse start from Sadio Mané @Everton v @LFC pic.twitter.com/zGe5hwqvWt
— Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 21, 2020
No doubt it was an innocent mistake. Ended up more entertaining than the actual Merseyside derby, anyway.
