Liverpool's Radio City name could go from tower after rebrand

St John's Beacon is known in Liverpool as Radio City Tower

The future look of one of Liverpool's most famous landmarks has been called into question after the radio station it houses announced a change of name.

Radio City, which has broadcast from St John's Beacon since 2000, will become Hits Radio Liverpool as part of a rebrand of Bauer Media's stations.

The beacon was given listed status in 2020 and its listing includes a reference to the Radio City branding.

Bauer Media said it was "reviewing all options" in terms of its future.

It acknowledged the importance of the branding, as it is known locally as the Radio City Tower.

Bauer Media is rebranding 15 of its stations, including Radio City in Liverpool

It can be seen around the city, and from the waterfront forms part of the skyline along with the Liver Building, the Cunard building and the Port of Liverpool building.

The station is one of 15 to be rebranded by Bauer - including Sheffield's Hallam FM which will become Hits Radio South Yorkshire, and Preston's Rock FM which will become Hits Radio Lancashire.

Bauer Media Audio UK CEO Simon Myciunka said it was a "brand new chapter" for the stations, transforming it into a "nationally-recognised brand".

A spokesman for the company said St John's Beacon housed its breakfast show and local teams, along with its sister station Greatest Hits Radio.

'Iconic landmark'

Its show "Greatest Hits at Breakfast with Rossie" is broadcast live from the tower each weekday morning.

The spokesman said: "An iconic landmark of the city, we're sensitive to the history its branding holds while also being open to options that better reflect its new era as home to Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

"We're reviewing all options and will share updates in due course."

Reacting on X, listeners said it was a shame to see the name go from the radio station, with some saying they would no longer listen.

Replying to a Radio City post, one listener said: "As a radio lover & admirer of Liverpool, I am very saddened at this change, just shy of your 50th anniversary & I know this will be felt by many down there.

"Radio City's contribution to Liverpool & Merseyside in general since 1974 has been exemplary & the name will be missed."

We have some news from us here at Radio City: starting in April, we'll be making some changes to our station name. For more information click on the link below.https://t.co/WPogoNkNig — Radio City 96.7 (@RadioCity967) January 10, 2024

Another X user, said: "You do realise everyone will still call u Radio City & the tower where u are based will still be called Radio City Tower by everyone?

"Radio City is a 50 yr old brand name in Lpool."

Gary Stein, Group Programme Director for the Hits Radio Network said: "We are passionate about radio and the unique mix of companionship, information and entertainment that it offers and want to make sure it thrives in years to come.

"The audio landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years and, thanks to advances in digital listening, there is even more choice for audiences than ever before.

"By transforming local stations into this nationally-recognised brand, we're really excited by the potential that Hits Radio has to grow."

