Liverpool's Fabinho out for 10 games with ankle injury

Liverpool's Fabinho lies injured on the pitch (Credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without Fabinho for as many as 10 games after the midfielder picked up an injury in their Champions League match with Napoli on Wednesday.

The club released a statement confirming the news, saying the player will “be out of action until the New Year.”

The Brazilian was substituted after injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Anfield and now faces a sustained period out just as Jurgen Klopp’s side head into a congested set of fixtures over the festive period.

In a huge blow to the club, the 26-year-old has asserted himself as a key part of the first team but will now miss games in the Premier League, the side’s crucial Champions League fixture at Red Bull Salzburg and the entire FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The club currently have 10 fixtures scheduled for December, but clashes mean that their Premier League fixture against West Ham has already been postponed.

Speaking about the Brazilian’s injury, teammate and fellow midfielder Gini Wijnaldum said after the game: “It is a blow, a big blow, for the whole team, of course also for him as a player but there are situations you have to deal with. I think during the years we have had a few blows, in terms of injuries, and we just have to show we can deal with the situation.”

Fabinho joins Mo Salah and Joel Matip in Liverpool’s physio room, with the side facing Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures:

Wed 4th Dec: Everton (home), Premier League

Sat 7th Dec: Bournemouth (away), Premier League

Tues 10th Dec: RB Salzburg (away), Champions League

Sat 14th Dec: Watford (home), Premier League

Tues 17th Dec: Aston Villa (away), EFL Cup

Wed 18th Dec: QF1 winner (Qatar), FIFA Club World Cup

Sat 21st Dec: West Ham (away), Premier League - currently postponed

Sat 21st Dec: Third place play-off / final (Qatar), FIFA Club World Cup

Thur 26th Dec: Leicester (away), Premier League

Sun 29th Dec: Wolves (home), Premier League

Thurs 2nd Jan: Sheff Utd (home), Premier League





