Liverpool's belief against Newcastle should worry Manchester City

At Liverpool, they know all about the legend of the supersub. From David Fairclough through to Divock Origi it is a role that has been played with dramatic distinction and with a rich history at this storied club.

When Darwin Nunez was signed for up to £85 million, a club record, the expectation was that the Uruguayan would be far more than that. But what a devastating contribution from the 24-year-old as 10-man Liverpool overturned a 1-0 deficit to claim a famous and a courageous victory away to Newcastle United.

It was so remarkable that even a manager as experienced and successful as Jurgen Klopp, who feeds off drama and emotion, felt moved to describe as the most extraordinary he has taken charge of in his near 1,000 matches as coach. Even more so than incredible Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona four years ago, in fact. “It was more difficult,” Klopp argued, while goalkeeper Alisson called it “one of a kind”.

Darwin will not want the tag of bench player but if substitutes, with five now allowed in the Premier League, are to be regarded as “finishers” in the modern, squad game then this was the moment when he arrived.

When Nunez was bought from Benfica in June 2022 the anticipation, endorsed by a Premier League publicity campaign, was that he was going to be involved in a shoot-out of the new No 9s with Erling Haaland. It even looked like that when it was Nunez, rather than the Manchester City striker, who scored and impressed in a dazzling cameo debut in the Community Shield.

No-one would try and promote that now. Instead Liverpool fans have fretted that Nunez might be a version of another pony-tailed striker – the panic-buy of Andy Carroll after the club was suddenly flush with £50 million for selling Fernando Torres in January 2011.

Nunez is not the first signing by Klopp to be held back – Andrew Robertson made only three appearances in his first six months – but not for this long and certainly not for a player who cost so much.

“He was obviously fired up from not starting,” Klopp said, suggesting Nunez was “angry”. “It’s clear he’s not happy,” he added. “It’s early in the season, we need to find stability and results. He will play, there’s no doubt about that. We need everyone. We need to find a way of playing. This is a new team with new key players. It needs time. He scores two goals and can’t get the smile off his face.”

Nunez may have taken the No 9 shirt, in a show of confidence following the departure of Roberto Firmino, but at present he remains Liverpool’s fifth forward in a pecking order led by Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo – the three who started against Newcastle – and Diogo Jota, who also came on and was another hugely effective substitute.

Nunez had two shots, scored two goals – with an xG (expected goals) of just 0.5 in 13 minutes on the pitch. That has to be the definition of ruthless efficiency, which is not a term previously applied to him in a Liverpool shirt.

Before this game he had played 1,699 minutes to claim nine goals from 84 shots – with an xG of 12.2. His goals against Newcastle, however – the power of his strikes, the way he took the ball on – were reminiscent of Stan Collymore in his pomp. And Collymore is a former Liverpool forward who knows all about late, dramatic goals against Newcastle, such as the one he scored back in 1996 in a 4-3 win that left Kevin Keegan slumped over an advertising hoarding.

It did indeed look Collymore-esque as Nunez capitalised on Sven Botman’s misfortune after Jota’s pass bounced off the Newcastle defender’s backside and was then prodded goalwards by him. Still Nunez had much to do but the ferocity and accuracy he summoned with his right-foot cross-shot from 18 yards was too much for goalkeeper Nick Pope and Liverpool were level.

It was then in the third minute of added time that Nunez claimed the winning goal and, again, although it owed much to Newcastle’s poor defending it was supremely predatory. This time Salah picked out Nunez with Dan Burn slow to react and even slower to recover. Nunez was afforded space and used it with a similar, angled shot – and with the same degree of venom.

It meant he has scored six times off the bench since joining Liverpool – more than any other player – but now he needs to use it as a springboard for far more, especially in a rapidly-changing team.

Credit to Klopp. His changes were bold and decisive as all his substitutions worked. While Klopp went for it there was, in Eddie Howe’s face, an acceptance that the Newcastle manager had retreated with his more cautious approach.

Taking off Anthony Gordon, who had tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold in his best game since joining Newcastle in January, and Sandro Tonali appeared far too negative and the price was paid. The garlands belong to Nunez but what a game, also, for Harvey Elliott who replaced the worryingly slow Wataru Endo.

With Liverpool a goal down, after Gordon seized on another Alexander-Arnold mistake, and a man down after Virgil Van Dijk’s dismissal Newcastle should have killed them off. Miguel Almiron twice struck the goal-frame but Liverpool deserved their win. Klopp coined the phrase “mentality monsters” and this was it in all its glory, just as it appeared they had lost their heads.

It was a result that showed Liverpool may be more of a threat to champions Manchester City this season than Newcastle. Nunez will hope he now plays more than a bit-part and is more than a super-sub even if it is such an iconic role at Liverpool.