Liverpool XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injuries today

Jurgen Klopp will name his final Liverpool starting line-up when Wolves head to Anfield today, with the Reds hoping to have Andrew Robertson back from injury.

The Scotland captain missed Monday’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa due to a knock but Klopp confirmed after that game that Robertson should be back in the fold.

“I saw him this morning and he told me he’s ready to train from tomorrow on,” said the German. “That’s the situation.”

Diogo Jota was spotted in training earlier this week, though it remains to be seen whether or not he will be fit enough to feature in any kind of capacity.

Klopp will be without Joel Matip, Ben Doak and Thiago Alcantara but is thought to have most of his squad available.

End of an era: Jurgen Klopp will bid farewell to Anfield in his last game as Liverpool manager (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Matip and Thiago will both leave the club this summer, it was confirmed on Friday.

It promises to be an emotional day at Anfield as one of the club’s greatest ever managers bids farewell.

Klopp shocked the football world back in January by announcing his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and Arne Slot has confirmed that he will take over in the summer.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Jota, Robertson

Injured: Doak, Matip, Thiago

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday 19 May, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR