Liverpool XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to pick a team “as strong as he can” when Liverpool face Wolves in today’s FA Cup replay.

A fourth-round match against Brighton is the prize for the victor but Saturday’s trip to the South Coast was little fun for Klopp’s side, who are desperately searching for improvements.

At the Amex, Thiago Alcantara featured behind Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in the latest change from the Reds’ typically-favoured 4-3-3 system.

Speaking on Monday, Klopp said: “We have a lot of things to consider.

“We have two senior strikers available, so how can you set that up? We have to find solutions for a few weeks still. That's what we do every day.”

Darwin Nunez is “very close” to a return but the midweek game at Molineux could still come too soon for the Uruguayan as he looks to overcome a thigh injury.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training but Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz remain absent.

Fabio Carvalho could return to the line-up after Klopp insisted he had no personal issues with the winger, who has not played a minute since the restart.

“We go as strong as we can,” he insisted. “Not all players who played the last game are available now, for different reasons.

“We will make changes, that's clear. We need fresh legs. We have to make decisions about the line-up and we will.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Carvalho; Salah, Gakpo.