Liverpool XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, Darwin Nunez injury latest today

Liverpool hope to have Darwin Nunez available for tonight’s visit of Wolves in the Premier League.

Wednesday’s meeting, postponed last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is a key chance for the Reds to put pressure on the top four with this one of two games in hand on Tottenham, who are nine points ahead.

Nunez was forced to miss the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace after failing to overcome a shoulder injury picked up against Newcastle. Nunez started and scored against Real Madrid days later, but was aided by pain-killing injections.

However, Nunez was able to train with the Liverpool squad on Monday and is aiming to be part of the matchday squad for Wednesday's game, along with Ibrahima Konate.

"[Konate] trained completely normally yesterday, and Darwin as well," Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked specifically about Nunez's fitness, Klopp said: "We have to see. It looked absolutely OK yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts."

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are fit to start should Nunez again not be available. Liverpool will definitely be without Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Calvin Ramsey and Joe Gomez.

Klopp said: "Thiago is in rehab. Luis I watched half an hour of his rehab session on the pitch, doing shooting, moving. He's doing really good but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out."

Arthur Melo is pushing for his comeback from a long-term thigh injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.