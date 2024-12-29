Liverpool XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Luis Diaz is in line to start for Liverpool at West Ham after being rested in the Boxing Day win over Leicester.

The big decision facing Arne Slot is who to start alongside Diaz and Mohamed Salah in attack at the London Stadium.

Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended after five yellow cards so Ryan Gravenberch is set to line up alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield.

Ibrahima Konate is closing in on a comeback but the centre-back is not ready to return.

Konate has been out for a month with a knee injury. He is still not back in training but both he and Conor Bradley are set to be available early in the New Year, with some big games on the horizon.

“They will not be back for West Ham, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let’s see how close they are then,” said Slot.

“It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation.”

Diogo Jota came off the bench for the fourth match in a row in the 3-1 win against Leicester, after his two-month injury lay-off.

Asked how close Jota is to starting again, Slot said: “We’re still managing his fitness. He has been out for quite a long time and he couldn’t train that much.

“Sometimes if a player has an injury he can do a lot, but he couldn’t do a lot for quite a long time. Since this league is so intense, it’s not so easy if you are almost two months out to come in and play from the start again. You need to have some minutes to build this up.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz, Jota

Suspended: Szoboszlai

Injured: Konate, Bradley

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports