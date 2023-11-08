Liverpool XI vs Toulouse: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Liverpool are set to mix things up against Toulouse as they look to secure their spot in the Europa League knockout stage.

Another win over the French side will be enough to seal a top-two finish in Group E as the Reds aim to continue their perfect start to their European campaign.

Mohamed Salah is likely to be rested, along with Darwin Nunez as Jurgen Klopp gives Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak chances to impress in attack.

Harvey Elliott will expect to partner Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield - the two summer signings scoring in the 5-1 victory over Toulouse last month - while another youngster in Jarell Quansah will line up in defence alongside Joel Matip, with Virgil van Dijk ill. Ryan Gravenberch is missing with a small knee injuiy.

Thiago Alcantara is expected to be out until the New Year, while fellow midfielder Curtis Jones skipped the draw at Luton with a "minor fitness issue" and will not return before the international break.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Jones, van Dijk

Out: Thiago, Jones, Robertson and Gravenberch

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Venue: Stadium de Toulouse