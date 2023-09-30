Liverpool XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to feature for Liverpool in today’s huge Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The right-back has not played since injury his hamstring in the win over Aston Villa almost four weeks ago but has since returned to training, with Joe Gomez deputising since. It would be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp, although a start is unlikely.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

Thiago Alcantara is not available, while Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a setback.

Dominik Szoboszlai will return to the XI after a match-winning cameo against Leicester in the Carabao Cup, scoring his team’s second goal - a stunning long-range effort - as Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1. Diogo Jota also scored, but could drop to the bench in London.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah should make up the front three after reduced roles in the Cup. Salah was left out of the squad entirely.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Alexander-Arnold

Injuries: Thiago, Bajcetic, Bradley

Time and date: 5.30pm, Saturday 30 September, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium