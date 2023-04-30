Liverpool XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup today

Liverpool have been handed a big fitness boost today with Ibrahima Konate back from injury to face Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp said after the West Ham game that Konate was left out at the London Stadium because he needed to recover from his recent exertions.

But Konate is not injured and has trained this week ahead of the visit of Spurs.

Naby Keita is back in training, while Diogo Jota should feature despite being forced off at West Ham after sustaining a blow to his back.

Roberto Firmino remains sidelined.

Klopp said on Friday: “Ibou will be back. I guess Naby will train today - I didn’t get the medical report yet, but probably. Ox is in training. No-one else [is back].

“We have a couple of players out, everybody knows about them, but on top of that from the last game... Diogo got a bad knock in his back but should be alright, we will see how that developed.

“Apart from that we should be okay.”

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.