Liverpool XI vs Sparta Prague: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for Europa League today

Liverpool are set to welcome Mohamed Salah back for tonight’s Europa League tie with Sparta Prague.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian winger appeared during the Reds’ open training session before it was confirmed that he will feature in the squad.

“Mo travelled,” Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “He is with us, he trained two days, so full of energy. We have to see [how much he will play].

“But it is so good that he is back, that is really good for us and you can see in his face he is very happy. A very unlucky situation with being that long out and in for a moment, if you want, at Brentford, played an incredible game there and was out again. That’s how it is.

“We want to be careful, we have to be careful, but in the middle of a super-intense period of the season we need everybody and now let’s see how long we can use him. That’s how it is with him and with others as well. Yeah, just good news.”

Klopp also sought to play down a row between Salah’s club and country after complaints from Egyptian officials that they have been unable to contact the player over a call-up to two internationals later this month.

The Liverpool boss insisted it is still to be determined how many minutes the 31-year-old could play this evening, hinting at a limited role ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League showdown with Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have travelled after making their returns from injuries in the weekend win at Nottingham Forest.

But Jayden Danns is unavailable due to concussion.

The timeframe for Ryan Gravenberch’s return from an ankle injury is not yet clarified while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones are out until after the international break.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Endo, McConnell; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Injuries: Danns, Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Doak, Matip, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Jota, Gravenberch

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT, Thursday March 7, 2024

Venue: epet ARENA

TV channel: TNT Sports