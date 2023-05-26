Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Jurgen Klopp is set to rotate his Liverpool side as they travel to face Southampton on the final day of the season.

There is nothing on the line for either side, with Liverpool’s slim top-four hopes officially over and Southampton already relegated, but the Reds will want to extend their 10-match unbeaten run and sign off the season on a high.

Ibrahima Konate has been suffering with illness and Andy Robertson has had a scan on a groin issue this week, with both doubts as the Liverpool boss suggested changes will be made against the Saints.

“I won’t take any risks with players but we have a big group and in training we looked good,” Klopp said.

“It makes sense we make changes. To get fresh players on the pitch is really important, and players who want to show something.”

Kostas Tsimikas looks likely to come in at left-back, with Joel Matip set to partner Virgil van Dijk should Konate not recover from illness in time.

There is better news for Liverpool in that Darwin Nunez has returned to training after a toe injury and he is in contention to feature, though Klopp is certainly not short of options in forward areas.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have been keeping Diogo Jota out of the side in recent matches, and Roberto Firmino will surely be involved at some point in what will be his final appearance for the club.

James Milner is in the same boat, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are among those who could come into a rotated side.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Eliott; Jota, Nunez, Salah