Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool have been boosted by the fitness of captain Virgil van Dijk for their game against Southampton.

Van Dijk returned home early from international duty with the Netherlands but the centre-back is available for the trip to St Mary’s.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still unavailable after a hamstring problem but Harvey Elliott is nearing a return after more than two months out with a foot injury.

Alisson is back in light training but he is not ready to return so Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are still unavailable.

"Virgil is all good,” said Slot on Friday. “Trent isn’t training with us yet, but he is getting there so we expect him to be back with us soon.

Sidelined: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dealing with an injury recently for Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)

“[Alisson] is back in training with the goalkeeper coach. He is not training with the team yet, but that is expected to be done soon, and then let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness. He is getting better and better, but not ready to play [on] Sunday.

“Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico, who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today.

“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one. So, let’s wait and see.”

On Elliott, Slot said: “Harvey is training with us again so that’s the positive thing, he has been out for many weeks but he is on the training ground again with the team.

“But that is different than being on the top of your game immediately again. So we have to give him time for this as well, but I am very fortunate that he is back, especially with the amount of games coming up in the upcoming two, three or four months.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Doubts: Elliott

Injured: Jota, Alisson, Chiesa, Alexander-Arnold

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday November 24, 2024

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports