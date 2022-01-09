Liverpool XI vs Shrewsbury: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury and Covid latest for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Clearly, the Covid situation at Liverpool is a fast-moving one.

With neither Jurgen Klopp or Pep Ljinders able to take charge of the team, it falls to Peter Krawietz to see the team through what could be a potential banana skin against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third-round at Anfield.

Liverpool, of course, will be strong favourites at home but Sunday’s opposition have caused them problems before, earning a famous 2-2 draw at the fourth-round stage in 2020.

Trying to piece together what kind of team Liverpool will have available is certainly difficult but, even with Covid aside, it seems reasonable to expect a fairly young side given the tight turnaround in games.

Still, Andy Robertson could well return from his recent suspension and feature alongside the impressive Tyler Morton, who recently spoke to the club’s official website about how much he wanted to return.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Jones, Morton, Milner, Gordon, Origi, Minamino