Liverpool XI vs Plymouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, and injury latest for FA Cup

Arne Slot is set to name a much-changed Liverpool team for their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Plymouth.

Liverpool face the Championship strugglers just three days after beating Tottenham 4-0 at Anfield and booking a spot in the Carabao Cup Final.

With the Merseyside derby at Everton on Wednesday, Slot has confirmed he intends to rotate his side and Mohamed Salah is among those who could get a rest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered at Bournemouth last week.

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to continue in goal.

Neither Trey Nyoni or Rio Ngumoha were involved for the Under-21s on Friday or the Under-18s on Saturday, suggesting they will be involved along with James McConnell.

Asked about the chance of rotating, Slot said: “It is true that if you play with a team that hasn’t played so much together, that is always for the players a bit more difficult.

“But I think we have seen already a few times when we played with a team that hasn’t played much together - even in Eindhoven in the Champions League game - these players were able to play a very good game.

“I think it’s important at these moments for some players that don’t get [much] playing time to have that playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready. If you never play them then it’s so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions.”

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Mac Allister; Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz; Nunez

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Morton

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 February, 2025

Venue: Home Park, Plymouth

TV channel and live stream: ITV, STV