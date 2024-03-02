Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest this afternoon, but Darwin Nunez is in the squad.

The Reds travel to the City Ground looking to build out their lead atop the table, having won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in the past week.

Jurgen Klopp has been able to call upon a number of youth players to fill out his desperately depleted squad in that time with a hefty 14 players absent due to injury and fitness issues for the midweek win over Southampton.

Salah will require further time to recover from a muscle injury that has seen him miss the last three games.

Darwin Nunez is in contention for Mohamed Salah is not (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow,” said Klopp. “Next week, at any point, it’s possible. He’s on the way back, definitely.”

Andrew Robertson was also on the sidelines in midweek due to illness but has been passed fit. Joe Gomez continues in the midfield anchor role which received a mixed reception in the win over Southampton.

Teenagers Bobby Clark and James McConnell are making a strong case for continued involvement in a particularly thin area of the pitch for Liverpool, and the former gets the nod. Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out due to the ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea.

Up front, Luis Diaz should return having been rested last time out. Salah and Nunez would be welcome additions but Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo will be trusted.

Confirmed team news

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Felipe, Niakhate, Danilo, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Gardner

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gomez, Clark; Elliot, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah

Doubts: Robertson, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Endo

Injuries: Salah, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Alisson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Alexander-Arnold, Matip

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Venue: City Ground