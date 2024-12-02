Liverpool XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Arne Slot may look to rotate his Liverpool squad with two tough Premier League away games in mind, starting on Wednesday against Newcastle.

The Dutchman’s start to life as Reds head coach is going from strength to strength and he enjoyed a dream week by masterminding 2-0 home wins over Champions League holders Real Madrid and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Confidence within the camp is sure to be high, especially as the Merseyside giants are top of the table in Europe and lead the way by nine points in the Premier League title race.

In addition, Liverpool have been near-perfect on the road so far this season, winning all but one of their eight away games across all competitions, with the solitary draw coming against Arsenal in October.

Like all clubs in the top-flight of English football, the Reds have a hectic fixture schedule to contend with as they play eight more times before the end of the year, meaning Slot will need to make full use of his squad.

Unfortunately for him, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are all injured and will not be available for selection at St James’ Park.

"They [Konate and Bradley] will both be out for a few weeks,” Slot told reporters after the Man City game. “I have said many times before, it's always difficult to judge how many weeks this exactly is because you can think in the beginning it'll be like this and then the end stage of an injury process can always differ a bit.

Sidelined: Conor Bradley will miss Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle on Wednesday night (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

"They will not be in the team this week, for sure, both of them [Bradley and Konate] – and actually I don't think Kostas will be with us in the upcoming week as well.

"These players that we have available now, it is important for them now – even more than normal – to stay fit.”

Slot could welcome back Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and summer signing Federico Chiesa after injury at Newcastle, though it's unlikely that any of the trio will start, if available, as Caoimhin Kelleher has been outstanding in the Brazilian goalkeeper's absence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may continue at right-back after getting 73 minutes under his belt on his return from injury against City. Liverpool's midfield is an area which is often freshened up so Curtis Jones could earn a recall at the expense of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Darwin Nunez has happy memories of St James' Park having netted on both of his previous visits to the stadium, including a brace in this fixture last season, so he may join the in-form Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Nunez

Doubts: Alisson, Jota, Chiesa

Injured: Konate, Tsimikas, Bradley

Venue: St James' Park

Time and date: 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday December 4, 2024

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime Video