Liverpool XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp is ready to start Mohamed Salah when Liverpool play Manchester United in their blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

Salah made his first Liverpool start since New Year’s Day against Sparta Prague on Thursday and Klopp said on Friday: "Mo is definitely ready.

Salah has scored more goals for Liverpool against United - 12 in 13 appearances - than versus any other team.

Klopp said: “Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes most about Man Utd but the more we talk about it the less likely it will happen again. Exceptional guy, world-class player and how we dealt without him was unbelievable.”

Liverpool are set to be without Ibrahima Konate due to his hamstring problem.

Klopp said: “It will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don’t know.”

Ryan Gravenberch is fit, while Bobby Clark should be fine after he was forced off against Sparta Prague.

Klopp said: “Bobby felt much better. That was uncomfortable, he got a knock there, a little swelling and that’s why [we had] the feeling that it might be something more serious but it’s not, so he’s fine. Ryan trained today again, so he’s ready.”

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all not played since February, will not return until after the international break.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Konate, Clark

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Alisson, Jota, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Matip

Time and date: 3.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: ITV