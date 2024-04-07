Liverpool XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool are set to welcome back Wataru Endo for their huge game against Manchester United.

Endo missed Thursday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United due to a minor injury but the midfielder should be fit to return at Old Trafford.

“That’s my information [that he will be fit],” said Jurgen Klopp after the Sheffield United victory.

“We rested him today. We had a feeling there could have been a chance for tonight but if we leave him out then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didn’t change.”

Endo’s availability will be a major boost for Liverpool, who remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Diogo Jota.

Mohamed Salah was taken off after an hour against Sheffield United but Klopp confirmed after the game that move was to give the Egyptian a rest.

Salah has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances against Manchester United for Liverpool, including eight in his last five at Old Trafford in all competitions.

Alexis Mac Allister, who scored a sublime goal in the win over Sheffield United in midweek, will be looking to continue his brilliant form in midfield alongside Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“Nobody got injured already as far as I know today,” said Klopp on Friday. “So recovery started already and now we recover and go again.”

Andy Roberton is fit again after injury to boost Liverpool in defence, as they bid to move back above Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners moved a point above Liverpool with their 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injuries: Bajcetic, Jota, Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Doak, Thiago

Time and date: 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports