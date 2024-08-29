Liverpool XI vs Manchester United: Chiesa debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Liverpool could hand a debut to incoming signing Federico Chiesa in Sunday's blockbuster clash with Manchester United.

The Italian is moving to Anfield on a cut-price deal after an injury-hit few seasons with Juventus, and will need to be registered before 12pm midday on Friday to be eligible to face the Red Devils.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not expected to throw Chiesa straight into his starting line-up, especially in such a big game, bit minutes off the bench would be possible.

It is likely to be an unchanged, or very close to, selection from the head coach after two relatively comfortably 2-0 wins to kick off the season, beating Ipswich and then Brentford.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all scored at least once so far this season, while Dominik Szoboszlai is enjoying a No10 role.

Jarell Quansah appears to have lost his spot 45 minutes into the season, so Ibrahima Konate should start again at centre-back.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Doubt: Jones

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports