Liverpool XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns for their showdown with Manchester United.

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined but Jurgen Klopp confirmed those involved in their midweek 2-0 win over Wolves were “all fine”.

“Joey is obviously closer but not close enough,” Klopp said on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVERPOOL VS MAN UTD LIVE!

It means Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will likely continue at centre-back, while Andy Robertson should return to the side having been on the bench against Wolves.

Jordan Henderson was also among the substitutes and is pushing for his spot in the starting XI, with the club captain potentially getting the nod over Harvey Elliott to add a bit more experience to the midfield.

Even with Diaz out, Klopp has decisions to make in forward areas. Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter in the front three, while Darwin Nunez returned from injury last time out and Diogo Jota was favoured to Cody Gakpo.

It looks to be a straight battle between those two to play through the middle, with Roberto Firmino expected to have to settle for a cameo off the bench again with his exit from Merseyside looming in the summer.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Nunez.