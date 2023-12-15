Liverpool XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool will likely restore many of their big names for Sunday’s huge clash with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp opted to leave the likes of Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home as he named the club’s youngest eleven in Europe in the club’s history for Thursday night’s dead-rubber loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

The Reds boss has also confirmed Ibrahima Konate was replaced by Joe Gomez at half-time in a pre-planned change with rotation in mind rather than any injury to the Frenchman.

While Liverpool are expected to be at something approaching full strength, they remain without some big names.

Alexis Mac Allister has become the latest to have been struck down by injury, joining Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines.

Mac Allister has largely operated as Liverpool’s No.6, so Klopp has a decision to make there. Summer signing Wataru Endo is the most natural in that role there but a decision is still to be made.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Mac Allister, Thiago, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Jota

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 17 December, 2023

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports