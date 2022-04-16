Liverpool XI vs Manchester City: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and injury latest for FA Cup today

Mohamed Salah is fit to face Manchester City in today’s FA Cup semi-final, while Liverpool have opted to start Luis Diaz over Diogo Jota at Wembley.

Although the Reds boss made several changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Benfica, there were still a couple of concerns to come out of the game.

A knock to Diogo Jota made him a doubt for this match and he is on the bench, while Klopp assured fans that Salah came out of his short substitute appearance unscathed.

“About Mo’s knock, I don’t know really. Nobody told me yet. I exchanged with two physios. Nobody told me Mo has a problem. For the moment, everybody should be fine,” Klopp said post-match.

“I said last night that Diogo got a knock – that swelled up slightly directly after the game, obviously while I was in the press conference,” he added on Thursday.

“Diogo, good chance he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Liverpool made seven changes for the midweek match, allowing Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson a full rest while Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho were given only a runout off the bench.

Roberto Firmino’s brace was not enough for him to earn a start at Wembley, while Naby Keita is preferred to Jordan Henderson.

Caoimhin Kelleher started at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season, scoring the winning penalty, but usual No1 Alisson returns this time.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip