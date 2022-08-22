Liverpool XI vs Man United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Liverpool travel to Manchester United tonight with Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez set to be handed starts.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds head to Old Trafford for a high-profile contest under the lights missing £64million summer signing Darwin Nunez, who will serve a three-match suspension for his shocking headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during the 1-1 draw at Anfield last week.

Being without their star new frontman presented problem enough for Liverpool, compounded by the fact that Firmino missed the clash with Palace as a precautionary measure.

However, the Brazilian is now fit and should slot straight into the attack against crisis-stricken rivals United, with Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the continued absence of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez was carrying a knock last week, so Nat Phillips made a surprise start in defence against Palace.

Elsewhere, Naby Keita has trained fully at Kirkby in recent days, having missed the start of the season due to illness and been an unused substitute against Palace amid rumours that he wants to leave Liverpool. He could join Gomez and Firmino in being drafted into Klopp’s starting XI tonight.

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones won’t face United but are getting closer to making their respective returns, while Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also still sidelined.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino.