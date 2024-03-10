Liverpool XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Jurgen Klopp remains uncertain as to whether or not Ibrahima Konate will feature for Liverpool against Manchester City later today.

The Frenchman was withdrawn during the 5-1 away win over Sparta Prague on Thursday, sparking fresh fears over another potential injury absence.

Klopp is already without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones amongst others.

Of Konate, Klopp said: “He was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision at the moment but it doesn't mean a lot unfortunately. He will have a scan definitely and I don't have the results yet. Others are fine."

Joe Gomez also came off in the Czech capital but Klopp revealed that had been a pre-planned move.

"Joey is fine,” he said.

“We took him off, he played a lot of games so that was more rotation, precaution.”

The Reds welcomed back Mohamed Salah for the Europa League victory in a major boost ahead of a huge clash at Anfield.

Liverpool were also able to rest Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk for much of the game on Thursday.

Klopp’s side sit one point ahead of City ahead of the German’s last-ever showdown with Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Konate

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jota, Thiago, Jones, Matip, Bajcetic, Gravenberch

Time and date: 3.45pm GMT on Sunday March 10, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Man City referee: Michael Oliver; Paul Tierney (VAR)