Liverpool XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool remain without Roberto Firmino for tonight’s key clash with Leicester in the Premier League.

A muscle problem has kept the Brazilian sidelined for a month now, denying Reds fans the chance for an extended goodbye to a cherished player who will be departing Anfield when his contract expires this summer.

While Firmino is nearing a return to action, tonight’s match against relegation-threatened Leicester at the King Power Stadium will be come too soon and the focus is instead likely to be on the final two games of the campaign against Aston Villa and relegated Southampton.

“I saw Bobby in training yesterday and it looks like pretty much [he is] nearly there, but I don’t think he will be in for the weekend,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If I go out of here and he will in the session, I would be surprised. I assume that we start with him team training-wise after the Leicester game.”

Naby Keita also remains out for Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara will miss the rest of the season after surgery, but there are not believed to be any fresh injury concerns for Klopp to deal with. Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are long-term absentees.

It was an attacking side named last time out against Brentford but another midfielder could come in at the King Power this evening, with Jordan Henderson potentially starting and Luis Diaz pushing for a return to the side, which would likely see Darwin Nunez miss out.

Ibrahima Konate continues to get the nod over Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence, while Curtis Jones is enjoying a strong run in the starting lineup and is set to keep his place again.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Salah