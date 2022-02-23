Liverpool XI vs Leeds: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League match today

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain sidelined as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League tonight.

Both forwards were injured during the Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Inter Milan at the San Siro last week.

Jota (ankle) and Firmino (muscle) both sat out the subsequent 3-1 comeback victory over relegation battlers Norwich at Anfield on Saturday and will do so again as Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds visit Merseyside in a rearranged fixture.

The duo also remain huge doubts for Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final showdown against Chelsea at Wembley.

“No, for tomorrow, no chance, and then [for] the final we will see. I don’t know in the moment,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters when quizzed about Jota and Firmino at Tuesday’s pre-Leeds press conference.

“It would be easy to say now ‘no’, but we will see. They are [pushing] but they were not on the pitch for training [yet] so that’s not a good sign.

“We have to see what we can do with the boys in the next few days and then we make a decision later in the week.”

Klopp might have been tempted to again rest players against Leeds with that Wembley date to come just four days later, though any plans to do so have now been significantly complicated by the Premier League title race being blown wide open.

Liverpool’s come-from-behind win over Norwich coupled with Tottenham’s last-gasp win at Manchester City means the gap between the Reds and the top-flight summit now stands at just six points, with Klopp’s side crucially boasting game in hand.

As such, the German has recalled a number of players that were rested at the weekend, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara all coming back into the starting line-up as Klopp names effectively a first-choice side.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold , Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi