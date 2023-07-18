Liverpool XI vs Karlsruher: Szoboszlai debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Jurgen Klopp is set to give a run-out to as many players as possible when Liverpool face Karlsruher in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The second-tier German side host Liverpool on Wednesday to open their newly-renovated BBBank Wildpark stadium, an occasion which coincides with a training camp for the Reds in their manager’s home country.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are due to make their debuts in the friendly.

Jordan Henderson could also feature despite talk of a move to Saudi Arabia, which has also been offered to Fabinho with the Brazilian midfielder left out of Liverpool’s squad as a result.

Fellow midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are continuing their recovery from injury in Germany and it is not known if they are fit enough to play.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will join up with the Liverpool squad on Thursday after their exploits at the European Under-21 Championship, with Greuther Furth also on their fixture list before a tour of Singapore.

Klopp could put out two different sides for each half against Karlsruher and the players who took part in summer internationals are perhaps less likely to play much of a part.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Henderson, Frauendorf; Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai.