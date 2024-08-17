Liverpool XI vs Ipswich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Arne Slot has no injury concerns for his first Premier League lineup as Liverpool travel to face newly-promoted Ipswich.

The Reds are adapting to life without Jurgen Klopp and, after a positive pre-season in which Liverpool beat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, the serious business now gets underway.

Slot has key decisions to make in midfield, especially now the club have missed out on transfer target Martin Zubimendi.

Ryan Gravenberch has been preferred in the No6 role in pre-season to Wataru Endo and is likely to get the nod against Ipswich.

“I think we’ve seen mostly Wata Endo there or Ryan [Gravenberch],” Slot said last week.

“And in a previous game even Dominik [Szoboszlai] was a bit lower. But I have quite a good idea which player suits there, at this moment in my opinion, best. But like I said, we are only one week working together with some players.”

Diogo Jota has been tipped to start (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could be the two in front of Gravenberch, which would leave Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones having to settle for places on the bench.

Injury has meant that Andy Robertson has had only a limited pre-season and Kostas Tsimikas could therefore start at left-back this weekend, but Jarell Quansah has impressed over the summer and is in pole position to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Up front, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will almost certainly start out wide, with Slot having to decide who leads the line. Diogo Jota is the most likely candidate, with Darwin Nunez potentially having to make his impact off the bench.

Asked on Friday if he had everyone fit ahead of facing Ipswich, Slot simply said: “Yes, we have.”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Injured: None

Doubts: None

Time and date: 12:30pm BST on Saturday August 17, 2024

Venue: Portman Road