Liverpool XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League derby

(ES Composite)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota could return for Liverpool in Monday’s crunch Merseyside derby.

The Portugal international has not played since before the World Cup but could be involved for the visit of a resurgent-looking Everton.

After so many injury problems this season, that is a major boost for Klopp, who saw his team soundly beaten at Wolves last time out.

Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo are also closing in on returns along with Virgil van Dijk, although the Dutchman remains further behind in his progress.

Ibrahima Konate and Luiz Diaz, meanwhile, are long-term absentees and Thiago Alcantara is struggling with a hip injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez; Bajcetic, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Doubt: Thiago (hip)

Injured: Van Dijk (hamstring), Arthur (thigh), Konate (muscle), Diaz (knee), Firmino (heel)

Date and time: Monday February 13 2023 at 8pm GMT

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live sream: Sky Sports

Referee: Simon Hooper, John Brooks (VAR)