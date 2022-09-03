Liverpool XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Merseyside derby today

Liverpool are set to be without new signing Arthur Melo for today’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday that he did not expect the Brazilian, a deadline day loan signing from Juventus, to receive the necessary international clearance in time for this afternoon’s showdown at Goodison Park.

An injury crisis has derailed Liverpool’s start to the new season, with Jordan Henderson the latest casualty after limping off during Wednesday night’s dramatic win over Newcastle at Anfield.

The club captain came off with a hamstring injury, adding to the problems in midfield amid the absences of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In better news, Diogo Jota could be involved in the squad to face Everton following his own hamstring problems.

"(It’s the) first time Diogo probably will be in as well,” said Klopp on Friday. “He trained yesterday for the first time and he will train today. It is like Christmas. That is it. If we will make changes, we will see."

Summer signing Darwin Nunez could also return to the starting lineup having now served his three-match suspension following the red card received against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Konate, Keita, Kelleher, Ramsay

Date and time: 12.30pm BST, Saturday September 3 2022

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel: BT Sport

Referee: Anthony Taylor, Darren England (VAR)