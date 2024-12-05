Liverpool XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool are without a number of key players heading into the first Merseyside derby of the season.

The Premier League leaders saw their winning run halted at Newcastle in Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw, albeit they remain seven points clear of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Still, Arne Slot has been dealt an unwelcome blow heading into the club’s final League trip to Goodison Park.

Key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister picked up a yellow card against the Magpies and will miss the Everton game due to suspension, having amassed five for the season thus far.

Slot was already without defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas while all of Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are building up their fitness levels.

Blow: Alexis Mac Allister will miss the trip to Everton due to suspension (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the Newcastle game on the bench and could be brought back into the side, along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

Injured: Konate, Bradley, Tsimikas

Doubts: Alisson, Jota, Chiesa

Suspended: Mac Allister

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 December

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports