Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool could be without Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez for tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, while Jurgen Klopp teased the rotation of his players.

The defender was taken off with an injury concern in the midweek defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, after which Jurgen Klopp confirmed Gomez “showed a little bit of a sign” and was due for further tests.

Joel Matip is set to come in for the centre-back with Ibrahima Konate potentially still not available after a hamstring issue, with Gomez unlikely to have kept his place anyway following his performance in the Champions League. “Ibou is near but he had (only) two sessions after a long injury,” Klopp told reporters of Konate.

Further forward, Nunez appeared to overcome a shoulder injury to start - and score - against Real Madrid, but his involvement tonight remains in doubt as Klopp decides whether to keep faith with the players that took part in the midweek collapse.

Games are coming thick and fast with Wolves and Manchester United both coming to Anfield in the week after the trip to Selhurst Park. meaning Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino may finally be fit to start following three substitute appearances each since returning from injury.

“We can see that the boys aren’t at their best. We are not sure all the boys can play yet after Madrid because of knocks,” Klopp added. “We want to make changes and we will make changes, but when players come back from long injuries, it takes time. We have this situation now with Bobby and Diogo, we can see it with Virgil as well.

“Everybody expects Virgil is like a robot, but he played the most games last year, played the World Cup, played every game for his country, came back, from the first second played for us, got injured, comes back (and) plays, plays, plays.”

Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo are all set to be unavailable once again.

Changes could come in midfield with Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and James Milner vying for call-ups to the starting XI with rotations likely.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.