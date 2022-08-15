Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Darwin Nunez is pushing for a first Premier League start as Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield tonight.

After impressive cameos off the bench against Manchester City in the Community Shield and then last week at Craven Cottage, Liverpool’s big-money signing will hope to replace Roberto Firmino in the starting lineup.

However, Joel Matip has emerged as a late doubt for the Palace clash. The Cameroonian defender reportedly suffered a groin issue in training on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to feature at Anfield this evening.

With Ibrahima Konate also currently sidelined, Joe Gomez could start alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence against Palace in their first home match of the new season.

But Liverpool should at least be able to welcome back Naby Keita tonight. The midfielder missed last week’s disappointing draw away at Fulham through illness and having him available will be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp.

Thiago Alcantara, however, will miss between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are also out of action.

Diogo Jota remains injured, along with Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher, though Kostas Tsimikas is back in training and should be available tonight.

Klopp has also hinted that Harvey Elliott could be handed a starting role in a midfield three having been impressed with the teenager during pre-season following his horrific injury away at Leeds last term.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Jota (hamstring), Konate (knee), Thiago (hamstring), Kelleher (groin), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Ramsay

Doubt: Matip (groin)