Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Whatever side Jurgen Klopp puts out against Crystal Palace on Saturday it is hard to see his selection causing as big a stir as it did against AC Milan.

No one would have predicted Divock Origi making his first start since January on Wednesday — although the striker put in a decent shift before, not surprisingly, tiring in the roller-coaster 3-2 Champions League win.

He was one of four changes to the XI with Klopp conscious of managing his squad’s workload with seven games in three weeks.

Tomorrow, the big call is likely to come in central defence as this could be the day Ibrahima Konate makes his competitive debut for the Reds.

The only action for the £36million summer signing from RB Leipzig has been in pre-season friendlies but the feeling is he could partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Van Dijk was an unused substitute on Wednesday with Joe Gomez making his return after 10 months out with a knee inury.

A Van Dijk-Konate pairing would allow Joel Matip to get a deserved break. Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Matip’s Liverpool career but he has played every minute of Reds’ five games this season and impressed in defence as well as pushing forward.

In midfield, the desperately sad injury for Harvey Elliott at Leeds last Sunday after his bold start to the season, means Klopp is probably going to go for the trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

It was good to see, though, Curtis Jones make his first appearance of the season with 20 minutes against Milan and perhaps he might get another go off the bench tomorrow.

Up front, with Roberto Firmino still out with a thigh injury, expect to see the trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

