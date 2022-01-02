Liverpool XI vs Chelsea FC: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injuries, Covid latest for Premier League

Liverpool will be missing three more players due to Covid-19 for today’s massive Premier League showdown with Chelsea, while manager Jurgen Klopp is also absent.

Klopp did not name the players in question at his pre-match press conference on Friday, but it is understood there have been no further positives among the squad since the German’s own suspected positive test that was announced on Saturday.

Three members of backroom staff have tested positive, with assistant Pepijn Lijnders set to lead the team at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Liverpool will definitely be without injured duo Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino, who missed the 1-0 defeat at Leicester with muscle soreness.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are available for what is likely to be the final time before they head off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Andy Roberton is still suspended so Kostas Tsimikas will continue at left-back.

Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are also sidelined due to injury.

Asked whether the Covid situation could force Liverpool to seek a postponement of the fixture, Klopp said on Friday: “Not yet, but we don’t know.

“We never had this kind of proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players had it, for us it’s more every day another one. Staff happens now more and more often, so as I said before it feels like a lottery in the morning when you stand there and you wait for the result. It was now pretty much day by day always one case – today another one.

“We have to wait, the boys are not even in yet, so we have to wait. In this moment, probably not but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.