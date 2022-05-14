Liverpool XI vs Chelsea FC: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup final today

Today’s FA Cup final will see Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley without first-choice midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian was forced off after half an hour in the Reds’ win over Aston Villa, suffering a hamstring injury that Jurgen Klopp has confirmed will keep him out of this weekend’s final.

Klopp has at least confirmed that Fabinho will be fit in time for the Champions League final later this month, but for now it appears Jordan Henderson is the most likely to play as the deepest of the three midfielders.

“We can cope, having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine,” Klopp said on Thursday.

“That’s normal stuff that happens. It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t].

“We have a few players. Hendo came on and played incredible [against Villa], he has played super games this season at number six so that is not a problem.”

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah didn’t start at Villa Park but should come back into the side, with Klopp’s two big decisions coming at centre-back and up front.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are competing to partner Virgil van Dijk in defence, with Konate potentially getting the nod as he appears more suited to deal with the threat of Romelu Lukaku.

Luis Diaz is likely to start alongside Salah and Sadio Mane in the front three, which would leave Diogo Jota having to settle for a place on the bench.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz